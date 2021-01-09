Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Apple reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,158,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,100,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

