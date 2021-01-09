Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $258.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.82 million and the lowest is $240.00 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $263.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. 215,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,429. Strategic Education has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

