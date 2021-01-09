Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MacroGenics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.