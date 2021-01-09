Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

