Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $279.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.84 million and the lowest is $279.50 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $266.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ATGE traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 414,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

