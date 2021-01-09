Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

NYSE APH opened at $135.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

