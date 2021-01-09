AmonD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 71.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $19.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

