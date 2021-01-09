Amon Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Amon has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $14,817.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

