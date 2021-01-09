AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

