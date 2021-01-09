AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
