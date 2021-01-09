AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.25-8.50 EPS.

ABC opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.10.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,723 shares of company stock worth $9,890,710 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

