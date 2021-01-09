AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $111.00 price target on the stock. AmerisourceBergen traded as high as $112.02 and last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 3754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABC. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,710 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

