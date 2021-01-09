Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $14.05 Per Share (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $201.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

