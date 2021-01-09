American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 251.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.