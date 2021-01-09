American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $13.50. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 3,539 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

