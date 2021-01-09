American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Up 16.8%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s share price shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 3,633,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,170,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

AREC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

