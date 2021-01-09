American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $11.46 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

