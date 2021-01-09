American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

AMNB opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 448.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

