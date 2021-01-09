American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.19%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.