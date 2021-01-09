American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $838.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.19%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 146,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

