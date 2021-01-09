American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $29.69 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

