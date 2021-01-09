American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Sells $47,200.00 in Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $47,200.00.

John Hunter William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $62,400.00.

OTCMKTS ABML opened at $1.18 on Friday. American Battery Metals Co. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

