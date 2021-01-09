American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 715,791 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 240,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

