Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price upped by Truist from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.64.

AMED stock opened at $307.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $309.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

