Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.51. 647,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 449,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $748.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 743.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

