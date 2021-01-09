ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Raised to $103.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.