Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $52.50

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $47.50 to $52.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASGTF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Altus Group stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

