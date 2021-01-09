alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of alstria office REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ALSRF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

