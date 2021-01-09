Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.33 and its 200 day moving average is €44.57.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

