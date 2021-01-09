Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang Sells 88,444 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.81 million, a P/E ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

