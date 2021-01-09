AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $344,511.98 and approximately $920.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

