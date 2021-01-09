AlloVir Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,318% compared to the typical volume of 17 call options.

Shares of ALVR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,876,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

