Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) rose 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 833,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 377,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock has a market cap of $506.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

