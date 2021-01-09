Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.09

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 93180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

