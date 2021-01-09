Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Lowered to “Sell” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $9,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

