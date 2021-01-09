ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Trading Up 5.4%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.22. Approximately 432,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 385,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

