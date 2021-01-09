Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $192.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.69.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

