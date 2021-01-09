Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.71

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.71 and last traded at $191.67, with a volume of 3478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.52.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

