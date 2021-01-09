All Sports Price Tops $0.0030 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $32.15. In the last week, All Sports has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $203,414.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00278466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.25 or 0.02838378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012099 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.