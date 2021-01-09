Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

ANCUF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,980. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

