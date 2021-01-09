Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

