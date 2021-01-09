Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

