Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Cut to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $184.10 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $187.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

