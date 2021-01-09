Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $77,387.40 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AKRO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

