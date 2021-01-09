Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

