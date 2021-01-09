AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.33 ($14.51).

AIXA stock opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Tuesday. AIXTRON SE has a 52-week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52-week high of €14.86 ($17.48). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.16.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

