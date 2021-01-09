Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

