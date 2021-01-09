Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,557. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

