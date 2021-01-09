Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,557. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

