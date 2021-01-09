Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 932,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,669. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,076.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 318.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

