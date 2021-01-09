Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACDVF. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

